England captain Ben Stokes lavished praise on middle-order batter Harry Brook, as the youngster's second innings century helped the team beat Pakistan in a closely fought second Test in Multan on Monday. Brook's timely knock helped England set a competitive target of 355 runs for Pakistan to chase in the fourth innings. The hosts batted well to come within striking distance but Mark Wood's four-wicket haul helped England win by 26 runs, and also take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Stokes compared the youngster to former India captain Virat Kohli and said that Brook also has the ability to succeed in all formats.

"He is one of those rare players that you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful everywhere. It's a massive shout, but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple and works everywhere. The pressure that he puts back on to opposition is exactly what we are about," Stokes told Sky Sports.

England have been in tremendous form in Test cricket this year, blowing opposition teams away with their uber-attacking approach with the bat.

The bowling unit has also delivered with veteran James Anderson leading the pace attack like an ageless wonder.

