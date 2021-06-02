It's the season of mangoes and Indian speedster Ishant Sharma has found his mango partner -- Mayank Agarwal. Ishant shared a picture on Instagram Stories in which the two players looked relaxed while having mangoes from their respective plates placed before them on the table. Ishant captioned the photo, "Hello, mango partner", and tagged Mayank. While the right-arm fast-medium bowler wore a black T-shirt, the 30-year-old batsman had a pink T-shirt on.

On Monday, Ishant shared a picture from the gym area where he was seen lifting a dumbbell. Also seen in the photo were his fast-bowling partners Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami. While Shami is sitting on a bench, Shardul appears to be doing some stretching exercises. "You are only one workout away from the good mood," Ishant captioned the post.

In another photograph, posted a week ago, Ishant is seen running on a treadmill. "Focus. Strength. Power" was the caption.

Both Ishant and Mayank, along with other colleagues, are currently in England, where India will first face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship from June 18 to 22. After the final, India will stay back in the UK for a mega five-match Test series that begins in August.

Thirty-two-year-old Ishant, who made his debut at the age of 19, has come a long way and is now the spearhead of India's bowling attack in Tests.

Standing 6-feet 4-inch tall, Ishant, in the 4-match Test series against England in February, played his 100th match. With this, he became the second Indian pacer to do so. Before him, the great Kapil Dev had achieved the remarkable feat.

There was another record that Ishant got registered in his name in the series against England. He became only the third Indian fast bowler -- Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan being the other two -- to claim 300 wickets in Tests.