The Border-Gavaskar Trophy hasn't even started and a big controversy has erupted. India A team, already on the tour of Australia for three unofficial Tests, has been accused of 'ball tampering' during the practice match against Australia A. Ahead of the start of the day's play on Sunday, the match officials informed India A players that the ball has been changed as it was tampered with. Umpire Shawn Craig brough the development to Indian players' notice during the first unofficial Test. He said: "When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let's play."

Indian players were unimpressed with the development and informed the same to the umpire. In response, Craig said as per Indian Express, "No more discussion; let's play. This is not a discussion."

When the players asked if they would be handed a fresh ball, the umpire said: "You're playing with that ball."

India A's wicket-keeper batter for the match, Ishan Kishan fumed at the umpire's call and called it a "stupid decision".

India A accused of Ball Tampering.



Shawn Craig - "When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let's play. This is not a discussion."



Ishan Kishan - "So we have to play with this ball?"



S Craig - "You're playing with that ball."



I Kishan - "That's a very… pic.twitter.com/iKDoH0ZVDf — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 3, 2024

The umpire didn't like the comments made by Kishan and said that he would be reported for the same.

"You will be on report for dissent. That's inappropriate behaviour. It is because of your (team) actions we changed the ball," the umpire responded to Kishan's dissent.

The officials, however, didn't specify how the Indian players would've tampered with the ball. In fact, no 5-run penalty was imposed to India A as well.

According to Cricket Australia's code of conduct, players involved in the ball tampering incident could be handed bans if the team is found to have intentionally changed the condition of the ball.

"Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which are not specifically permitted under Law 41.3.2 may be regarded as unfair," Cricket Australia's code of conduct reads.

After the controversy spiralled up, Cricket Australia issued a statement saying, the ball change happened "due to deterioration".

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Nitish Kumar and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran are the only players in the India A side that form part of the Test squad.

