The Indian cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2023 is most likely to be announced on Monday and questions still remain on the choice of wicket-keepers for the competition. Rishabh Pant provided India with a stable option in all three formats but his injury last year has resulted in multiple experiments in hunt for the perfect team composition. While Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson were provided opportunities from time to time, KL Rahul was also tried out as a makeshift option to open up space in the middle-order to play an extra batter in order to stabilise the young core of the team.

The one name that seems to be dominating headlines recently has been Ishan Kishan thanks to a sensational run of form in West Indies. The youngster opened the innings in white-ball cricket and he ended up being the top-scorer in the ODIs. While few questions were asked about his wicket-keeping skills, his aggressive batting display solidified his position as a strong contender for the spot.

However, the problem with his selection lies less with his form and more on how the team has used him till now. Kishan has made his name primarily as an opener and that was the position that was given to him in the West Indies series as well. However, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill potentially opening the innings for India in the Asia Cup, the wicket-keeper in the team will be expected to bat in the middle order much like Pant. That is a position where Kishan has not enjoyed scoring runs in his career and that is one reason why selectors may end up looking for other options.

This is also the topic that brings the conversation directly to KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. The fanfare around Samson has been a constant factor on social media and fans are always asking for his inclusion. With a solid Indian Premier League (IPL) record, he also provides a strong middle-order option but the lack of strong performances off late can prove to be a hindrance in his path.

Similarly, Rahul is also recovering from injury and although he looks ready to make his comeback, inclusion into the squad will mean lack of match practice if he takes the field against Pakistan in the first match. However, it is his experience and utility that will always make him a favourable option for the selectors and his inclusion can mean another contender for the somewhat dicey No. 4 spot.