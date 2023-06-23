India batter KL Rahul had picked up an injury in his right leg during IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament and then also could not be a part of the Indian squad which squared off against Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval. The 31-year-old batter had to go undergo a surgery and is currently working in his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Recently, Rahul shared a post on his social media to update his fans regarding his recovery and it got a hilarious response from his teammate Ishan Kishan.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul shared a series of videos and images, where he can been running, lifting weights and performing other exercises. "Week so far .." the caption of the post read.

"Why is Mr Rajni doing so extra," commented Ishan Kishan.

This was not the first time that Rahul had shared a video of his rehabilitation at the NCA. Earlier, he had posted a video of workout routine.

"In the journey to recovery, each small step holds immense value," he captioned the post.

Rahul, who bats in the middle-order in ODI cricket and also dons the big gloves in the 50-over format, is an important member in the ODI set-up in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is also recovering from a horrific car crash in December last year.

The 31-year-old has scored 2,642 runs in 47 Tests, 1,986 runs in 54 ODIs and 2,265 runs in 72 T20Is with 14 international hundreds across formats.

(With PTI Inputs)