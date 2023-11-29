The third T20I between India and Australia saw a high-scoring thriller in Guwahati on Tuesday. After Ruturaj Gaikwad's 57-ball 123 took India to 222/3, it was a Glenn Maxwell show yet again as the Australia star hit 48-ball 104* to take his team to a five-wicket win and keep the series alive. The match went down to the wire as Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade stitched an unbeaten stand to take their team to victory.

There was one occasion when Matthew Wade looked like getting out, or so thought Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. On the fourth ball of the 19th over by Axar Patel, the spinner bowled wide outside off-stump to Wade. The Australian skipper missed the line of the delivery as Ishan Kishan removed the bails behind him. Kishan felt that there was a genuine stumping chance.

However, replays showed that Kishan's gloves, when he collected the ball, was in front of the stumps. The TV umpire adjudged it no-ball. Australia got a free-hit and Axar Patel was smoked for a six off that ball.

According to MCC's Law 27.3.1, "The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker's end, or the striker attempts a run."

Further, Law 27.3.2 states that, "In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker's end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball."

Talking about the match, Glenn Maxwell pulled off another stunning one-man Houdini Act during a brutal unbeaten hundred that carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in the third T20I on Tuesday. Maxwell's 104 off 48 balls (8x4, 8x6) helped Australia surge past India's massive 222 for 3, built around Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden international hundred, a 57-ball 123, in the last ball of the match.

In the process of making 225 for 5, the visitors also cut India's series lead to 2-1 in the five-match series.

Skipper Matthew Wade also chipped in handsomely with a crucial 28 not out, helping Maxwell to raise a match-winning 91 off 40 balls for the sixth wicket.

Maxwell's innings might have been a quick reminder to his epic double hundred against Afghanistan in the recent 50-over World Cup, where he single handedly carried his side home.

His hundred on this night might not have been that big in volume or on occasion but it gave Australia a foothold in the series.

In some way, Maxwell had to play this knock after he leaked 30 runs in the final over of India's innings, which helped the home side post a big total eventually.

Needing 21 runs off the last over bowled by pacer Prasidh Krishna, Maxwell, who escaped a run out chance on 32, sealed the issue with one six and three fours, and also completed his fourth T20I century.

His century came off just 47 balls, equalling Josh Inglis and Aaron Finch for the fastest T20I hundred for Australia.

India were also bowling with five fielders in the ring in the final over because of a slow-over rate penalty.

However, the Australian victory seemed an outside possibility till the penultimate over as the equation read 43 runs from 12 balls.

But India had to pay a heavy price for a sloppy piece of wicketkeeping by Ishan Kishan, whose failure to collect the ball behind the stumps off left-arm spinner Axar Patel saw India getting slapped with a no ball.

The repeat-ball was smoked for a six by Wade as 22 runs came off in that over.

With PTI inputs