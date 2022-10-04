An injury to Ravindra Jadeja in the Asia Cup 2022 broke Indian cricket fans' hearts as it didn't just rule him out of the continental tournament but also the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022. But, what if someone told you that Jadeja was back playing cricket? A tweet by pacer Jaydev Unadkat stunned cricket fans in the country as he shared a picture with a player who looked just like Jadeja.

Unadkat, who is playing for the Saurashtra team in the Irani Cup 2022 against Rest of India, took to Twitter to share a picture of him with teammate Prerak Mankad. In the picture, Prerak looked a lot like Jadeja.

Teasing the India all-rounder's fans, Jaydev wrote: "Glad to have Jaddu in the team.. (in disguise) @imjadeja = @PrerakMankad46".

Piling up runs for Saurashtra, Prerak and Unadkat put up a solid partnership of 155 runs for the 8th wicket. Prerak was eventually dismissed for a knock of 72 runs off 83 balls. At stumps, Unadkat remained unbeaten on 78 off 116 with Parth Bhut (6 off 11) accompanying him.

As for Prerak, he is an all-rounder who represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket. He has a total of 1588 runs in First-Class cricket in 35 matches and 1353 runs in List A. Prerak is also a handy bowler who has the ability to pick up wickets. In First Class and List A cricket, he has 35 and 30 wicket respectively.

As for Jadeja, the India all-rounder is nursing a knee injury which required him to go under the knife. The surgery was successful but it did rule Jadeja out of action for a few months.