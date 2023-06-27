The squad selection for Indian cricket team's upcoming tour of West Indies was met with mixed reactions from both fans and experts. While many of them lauded the selectors for adding some youth to the mix in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the question remained over the exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan and the emphasis put on Indian Premier League (IPL) performances. The decision prompted reactions from a number of ex-cricketers who criticised the selectors for not considering performances on the domestic circuit. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted a cryptic tweet after the announcement and fans have found a connection with Sarfaraz Khan.

Pathan posted a Hindi song and asked his fans to write the name of the cricketer who comes to mind while listening to the song. “I know the answer and have spoken about him before but I would love to hear from you guys,” the caption read.

I know the answer and have spoken about him before but would love to hear from you guys. #domesticcricket #selection pic.twitter.com/SzYMXVANJi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 25, 2023

Fans were quick to guess that Pathan was talking about Sarfaraz Khan. However, no confirmation was provided by the ex-cricketer and as a result, fans continued to post their own guesses.

Sarfaraz is going through a purple patch in his first-class cricket career. Sarfaraz has scored 3505 runs in 37 first-class matches. He has an outstanding average of 79.65 and has struck 13 hundreds. His highest knock is 301* in domestic games.

In List A cricket, he has scored 469 runs with an average of 39.08 in 26 matches. He also has two centuries in list A cricket.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz scored 556 runs with an impressive average of 92.66. He has also bagged three centuries in 6 matches.

The Mumbai batter was the leading run-scorer in the year 2022 where he had struck 982 runs with an average of 122.75 in six test matches. He had four hundred under his belt.

(With ANI inputs)