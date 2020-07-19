Fast bowling is a difficult art as it demands a lot from a bowler and takes immense toll on their bodies. With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt on all cricketing activities, Indian cricketers, including fast bowlers, have without any strenuous training for well over three months now and that worries former India pacer Irfan Pathan. The cricketer-turned-commentator said fast bowling is a "tough job" and bowlers might "need around 4-6 weeks" to get back into rhythm, especially after such a long lay-off.

"To be honest, I am really worried about the fast bowlers. Going forward, they might need 4-6 weeks to get going themselves," Irfan said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"It's a tough job and if you are bowling 140-150 kmph, running about 25 yards to bowl one ball at a time and then keep bowling for a few overs," he added.

Irfan, who retired from all forms of cricket in January this year, said when the players return to the field, managing their injuries will be the key.

He also cautioned fast bowlers to be more careful than others as they are more prone to injuries after a long break due to the stiffness in their bodies.

"Your body gets stiff, injury management will be key as well because I think for any fast bowler to get back into the rhythm, it takes at least 4-6 weeks, so I think fast bowlers will have to be a little more careful than the spinners or the batsmen," said Irfan, the first Indian fast bowler to take a Test hat-trick.

Irfan Pathan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India and picked up 301 wickets. He made his international debut against Australia in 2003 and last played for India during the 2012 World T20 in Sri Lanka.