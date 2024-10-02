Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st ODI Live Telecast: Ireland face South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match series in Abu Dhabi. Ireland are riding high on confidence after clinching a shock win over the Proteas to draw the two-match series. The Adair brothers, Mark and Ross, starred for Ireland in their first-ever T20I win over South Africa. Ross Adair blasted a century and then his brother Mark took four wickets. After a crushing eight-wicket victory in the first match, South Africa looked short of ideas in the series decider. With Aiden Markram not part of the ODI team, Temba Bavuma will lead the side in his absence.

When will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Wednesday, October 2.

Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match start?

The Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match will not be telecasted on any channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode.