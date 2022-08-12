Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Ireland Opt To Bowl vs Afghanistan
IRE vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Ireland lead the five-match T20I series 2-0. They aim to seal series on Friday
Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Score Updates:Ireland have opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the third T20I of the five-match series vs Afghanistan at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. They will aim to seal the five-match T20I series vs Afghanistan as they face the side in the third game on Friday at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The hosts lead the series 2-0 after winning the first and second T20Is by seven and five wickets, respectively. On the other hand, Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, will look to put up a better show in the third game. They have given a good fight to Ireland so far but lacked in the match finishing abilities. Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie is the leading run-scorer in the series with 97 runs to his name from the two games played so far, while Gareth Delany, Joshua Little, Mohammad Nabi and Barry McCarthy all have claimed three wickets each. (Live Scorecard)
IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai (In for Hashmatullah Shahidi), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand (On T20I debut) (In for Andy McBrine), Mark Adair, Graham Hume (On T20I debut) (In for Barry McCarthy), Josh Little.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Ireland. They have opted to field first.
One win can do wonders! After quite a few losses on the trot, Ireland have won two in a row and they are now one win away from sealing the series with two games to go. A close fought win was followed by a dominant performance by the hosts and their confidence will be on cloud 9 at the moment. They’ll be eager to wrap the series up and with the form they are in, you can’t bet against them. One thing is for sure though, Afghanistan will come hard at them. They will be hurting from their last loss and will want to bag their first win of the tour and what better to do so in a must-win game for them. Will they be able to do so? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates..