Virat Kohli was on Tuesdayretained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore, along with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. Kohli, who gave up captaincy of the franchise after IPL 2021, has been keen on continuing with the franchise as a batter and has mentioned several times that he would play in the IPL for only one team, which is RCB. Kohli wants to win the IPL trophy, which he couldn't as captain, at any cost and can be more dangerous as a batter without the burden of captaincy on his shoulders.

On Wednesday, Kohli took to social media platform Koo to express his happiness on continuing his journey with the franchise.

"A special bond with this amazing team. The journey continues," he wrote followed by a heart sign.

Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of IPL and the only batter to score more than 6,000 runs in the league.

He also holds the record for most runs in a single season of the IPL, when he re-wrote the record books by amassing 973 runs, smashing 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries en route, to take RCB to the final.

Kohli is expected to play a big role in deciding which players to target in the upcoming mega auction along with director of cricket operations Mike Hesson as the duo look to put together a strong ensemble cast to lead the lead the franchise to greater heights in the days to come.