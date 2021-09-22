SunRisers Hyderabad bowler T Natarajan has tested positive for Covid-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test, an official IPL statement said. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad and is currently asymptomatic. SRH are scheduled to resume their IPL 2021 campaign later today against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Another SRH player, Vijay Shankar, and five members of the support staff have been identified as close contacts and placed in isolation, the official statement added.

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai," the official IPL mail stated.

SRH took to Twitter to share the news and wished Natarajan a speedy recovery.

T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19, and is presently in isolation.



Here are the six members who have been identified as close contacts and placed in isolation.

1. Vijay Shankar - Player

2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager

3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist

4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor

5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager

6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

This comes as a big blow for SunRisers Hyderabad as T Natarajan is the go-to bowler for the death overs. SRH are looking to turn their fortunes around in the UAE leg as they are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Captain Kane Williamson and the team management have a tough task to field a balanced team against Delhi Capitals tonight as all-rounder Vijay Shankar will also not be available for selection.