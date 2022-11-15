Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday announced their list of retained and released players ahead of IPL 2023. The one-time champions will look to replicate their performance from last year where they entered the final of the tournament before losing to newbies Gujarat Titans in the final. It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals had won the inaugural editon of IPL in 2008. The team then had to wait for almost 14 years to enter the final of the tournament again. Notably, the mini-auction for IPL 2023 takes place on December 23 in Kochi.

The franchise has retained their captain Sanju Samson, England's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Jos Buttler, Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, experienced New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, Indian internationals Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal, along with West Indies' destructive batter Shimron Hetmyer and bowler Obed McCoy. Young Indian stars Kuldeep Sen, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag have been retained, as have left-arm fast bowler Kuldip Yadav, spinner KC Cariappa and wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel.

The Royals will have Rs. 13.2 crores to spend in the auction.

List of players retained by Rajasthan Royals:

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

List of players released by Rajasthan Royals:

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka