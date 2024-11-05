The Indian Premier League (IPL) sent birthday wishes to legendary India cricketer Virat Kohli, who turned 36 on Tuesday. Virat has etched his name on franchise cricket's record book after his consistent performance with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He is the leading run-scorer in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with 8,004 runs for the Bengaluru-based franchise in 252 matches at an average of 38.66 with eight centuries and 55 fifties. His best score is 113*. Despite his efforts, he has never won the IPL.

He has also won the Orange Cap for most runs in an IPL season twice, in 2016 and 2024. In 2016 season, he scored a massive 973 runs with four centuries and seven fifties at an average of 81.08 in 16 matches with a strike rate of above 152.

The Bengaluru-based franchise took their official X handle and said that Kohli's dedication is unmatched.

"The GOAT. The Legend. The Kings. His skills, unrivaled. His dedication, unmatched. His greatness, undeniable. His legacy, infinite. Happy 18*2= 36th birthday Virat," RCB wrote on X.

Mumbai Indians wished the 36-year-old and called him one of the greatest in the game.

"Happy birthday to one of the greatest in the game, @imVkohli," MI wrote on X.

Sunrisers Hyderabad sent birthday wishes to the former India skipper and said that he is the king of a billion hearts.

"The King of a billion hearts. Happy birthday, Virat," SRH wrote on X.

The 𝑲ing of a billion hearts 🇮🇳



Happy birthday, Virat

Punjab Kings praised Kohli for turning dreams into reality since day one.

"Chasing dreams and turning them into reality since Day 1. Janamdin di lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Virat paaji," PBKS wrote on X.

Chasing dreams and turning them into reality since Day 1⃣!



Janamdin di lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Virat paaji!

Kolkata Knight Riders said that Kohli has put a smile on every Team India fan's face this year.

"He put a smile on every #TeamIndia fan's face this year," KKR wrote on X.

He put a smile on every #TeamIndia fan's face this year!

Chennai Super Kings said that Kohli has built a legacy on continuous dedication and unmatched passion.

"To a legacy built on continuous dedication and unmatched passion! Happy Birthday, Virat," CSK wrote on X.

Rajasthan Royals praised Kohli and said that when he is on the crease 1.4 billion Indians stop reading the win probability meter.

"When he's on the crease, 1.4 billion Indians stop reading the win probability meter and just start believing Happy birthday, GOAT," RR wrote on X.

When he's on the crease, 1.4 billion Indians stop reading the win probability meter and just start believing



Happy birthday, GOAT

"Aura," Delhi Capitals wrote on X while wishing Kohli his 36th birthday and shared a small clip of the legendary India batter.

Gujarat Titans wished Kohli on his birthday and said that he is forever the king.

"Forever our King," Gt wrote on X.

Lucknow Super Giants praised Kohli for his achievements in his 16 years of cricket career.

"16 years. 27,000 runs. 80 centuries. 1 King," LSG wrote on X.

16 years. 27,000 runs. 80 centuries. 1 King

With a stellar career spanning over 15 years, Virat Kohli has cemented his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. His impressive records and numerous awards are a testament to his dedication and hard work.

From the days of being a young, spike-haired prodigy who led India to an iconic ICC U19 World Cup title win at Kuala Lumpur to 2008, Virat has proven himself to be the epitome of consistency, hard work, top-level fitness, dedication, aggression and various other traits a top-class sportsperson would have.

Having won India some of its biggest matches and spearheaded some of the sport's remarkable run-chases, Virat has evolved from just a classy stroke player to something way more: A statistician's delight that keeps everyone dissecting and marvelling at his numbers and a symbol of what Indian cricket is in modern age: Aggressive, in-your-face, resilient, razor sharp technically, filled with trophies to the brim and most importantly, a brand that has elevated the sport of cricket to people and places unknown.

Right from his international debut in 2008, Virat has represented India in 118 matches, scoring 9,040 runs at an average of 47.83 with 29 centuries and 31 fifties to his name and a best score of 254*. He is the fourth-highest run-getter and century-maker for India in Tests.

