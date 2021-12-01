The IPL retention process is over and the eight existing IPL teams have made their picks. All the big names have been retained but there are many unretained cricketers, who have the potential to start a bidding war during next year's IPL auction, if they are not picked by the two new franchises. The Lucknow and Ahmedabad teams can pick a maximum of three players each before the auction and that will be an interesting process. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Kane Williamson have been retained by their respective sides but there are a bunch of top rated batters who will be up for grabs.

Here are the names of five batters who we think can start a bidding war in the auction

1) David Warner

Matches: 150, Runs: 5449, SR: 139.96, 50/100: 4/50

The left-handed Australian is by far the most consistent batter in the history of the league. He might not have had the best of seasons in 2021, but he showed his class in the T20 World Cup, leading Australia to a maiden title and finishing as the player of the tournament. Warner's fallout with the SunRisers Hyderabad management opens the door for teams to try and get him in the auction. He could be a potential captaincy choice too, having led SRH to the title in 2016.

2) KL Rahul

Matches: 94, Runs: 3273, SR: 136.37, 50/100: 2/27

KL Rahul's decision to not get retained by Punjab Kings means he fancies getting a much bigger price in the auction. He has been linked heavily with the Lucknow franchise but those are all reports and there is nothing concrete on that front. Rahul has been a run machine at the top of the order, and has age on his side. Another potential captaincy choice.

3) Shreyas Iyer

Matches: 87, Runs: 2375, SR: 123.95, 50/100: 0/16

A middle-order general, who can both drop anchor and also go the explosive route. Shreyas Iyer must have felt slighted when Delhi Capitals decided to continue with Rishabh Pant as the captain in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, despite his return from injury. Shreyas was the architect of Capitals' rise from the ashes and he will be a much sought after batter and leader in the auction.

4) Jonny Bairstow

Matches: 28, Runs: 1038, SR: 142.19, 50/100: 1/7

The former SunRisers opener is like an express train at the top of the order and teams will try to get him in the auction. He has shown his prowess on India pitches and his ability to strike at more than 140 is a rare ability. The Englishman should expect a big payday in the auction.

5) Shubman Gill

Matches: 58, Runs: 1417, SR: 123, 50/100: 0/10

Kolkata Knight Riders decided to go ahead with the X-factor of Venkatesh Iyer instead of the solidity and panache of Shubman Gill and that means the youngster can expect teams to go for him. Apart from his skills as a batter, teams will look at longevity and age and Shubman has many years ahead of him.

Promoted