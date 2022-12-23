IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran in the fray now and the meter has started to run for the Englishman. Harry Brook became attracted a lot of interest from three franchises and eventually was sold for Rs 13.25 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mayank Agarwal was also bagged by SRH for Rs 8.25 crore. Kane Williamson was the first player to be sold for Rs 2 crore to Gujarat Titans. Ajinkya Rahane went for his base price of Rs 50 lakh to CSK. Joe Root and Rilee Rossouw went unsold in the first set. Big name overseas players who are in the fray include Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, Jason Holder, Cameron Green among many other. Among the big capped Indian names the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Ishant Sharma would hope to find a new home for themselves. Sunrisers Hyderabad have the biggest purse with Rs 42.25 crore in their kitty, behind them are Punjab Kings with Rs 32.20 crore in their bag.

The full list of players that are to be auctioned can be found here

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players in IPL 2023 Auction

1) Kane Williamson - sold to Gujarat Lions Rs 2 crore

2) Harry Brook - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 13.25 crore

3) Mayank Agarwal - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 8.25 crore

4) Ajinkya Rahane -sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 50 lakh

5) Joe Root - Unsold

6) Rilee Rossouw - Unsold

7) Shakib al Hasan- Unsold

8) Sam Curran -

