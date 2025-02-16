IPL 2025 Full Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The Indian Premier League 2025 is just over one month away, and fans have the opportunity to get excited again with the full schedule of this year's tournament set to be announced today. As per reports, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in the opening game of IPL 2025 on March 22. However, today fans will know when, where and whom their favourite team will play in IPL 2025. Reports have also stated that Guwahati and Dharamshala will be awarded some games during the tournament. The official broadcaster for IPL, JioHotstar, is set to announce the fixtures of the 18th edition from 5:30 PM onwards.

