IPL 2025 Full Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The Indian Premier League 2025 is just over one month away, and fans have the opportunity to get excited again with the full schedule of this year's tournament set to be announced today. As per reports, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in the opening game of IPL 2025 on March 22. However, today fans will know when, where and whom their favourite team will play in IPL 2025. Reports have also stated that Guwahati and Dharamshala will be awarded some games during the tournament. The official broadcaster for IPL, JioHotstar, is set to announce the fixtures of the 18th edition from 5:30 PM onwards.
Here are the Live Updates for the IPL 2025 Full Schedule announcement:
- 16:11 (IST)IPL 2025 Schedule Announcement Live: Around a month to go!The start of Indian Premier League 2025 is around one month away. We have got several reported dates of the beginning of the tournament. The most latest reported date is March 22 with a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.
- 15:51 (IST)When will the IPL 2025 schedule be announcement?The official time for the start of the announcement of IPL 2025 schedule is 5:30 PM IST. It live streaming and live telecast of the event will also be available.
BREAKING: TATA IPL 2025 SCHEDULE RELEASES TODAY ON STAR SPORTS & JIOHOTSTAR AT 5:30PM!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 2025
- 15:38 (IST)