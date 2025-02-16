IPL 2025 Full Schedule: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off with a blockbuster game between reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 22. March 23 will see a 'Super Sunday' where two games take place. 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday afternoon, while IPL's version of 'El Clasico' takes place on Sunday evening, as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face off at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The final will take place on May 25.

Kolkata is also slated to host Qualifier 2 (on May 23) and the title clash on May 25, while Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be hosted by Hyderabad on May 20 and 21 respectively. Kolkata had previously hosted the IPL 2013 and 2015 finals, where Mumbai Indians (MI) had emerged victorious.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), runners-up in IPL 2024, will host 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23. Later that evening, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the two most successful teams in IPL's history with five titles each, will face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in what is also the first double-header of IPL 2025.

CSK and MI will later meet for the reverse clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 20. Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on March 24, while 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are slated to open their campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on March 25.

Visakhapatnam and Guwahati will host two home matches each of DC and RR respectively, while PBKS will play its three home games in Dharamsala. KKR and DC are yet to announce their new captains for the IPL 2025 season. RCB, meanwhile, recently appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain while Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were previously announced as new skippers of PBKS and LSG respectively.

Here's the full schedule of IPL 2025:

