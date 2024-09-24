The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release the retention and release guidelines for franchises, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. Still, reports have already emerged about the preferences of teams. The BCCI isn't expected to allow franchises keep more than 6 players from their existing squads, including Right To Match, but some sides are hoping to be allowed to keep as many as 8 players. There remains a big question mark over MS Dhoni's future as well, a situation that prompted Chennai Super Kings to suggest BCCI bring an old rule back.

Reports have emerged already, highlighting the players different franchises would prefer to keep ahead of the auction. But with only 5-6 players expected to be allowed, many top names could be released.

We take a look at 5 cricketing superstars who could be released by their respective franchises ahead of the mega auction:

Rohit Sharma: Unarguably the biggest name in the list, Rohit Sharma is one of the biggest candidates among superstar players to be released, considering what happened last season at Mumbai Indians. In a leaked chat with Abhishek Nayar, Rohit could be heard saying the 2024 season was his last. With Hardik Pandya now leading the franchise, it's quite likely that Rohit would be in the hunt for a new side in the IPL 2025 season.

KL Rahul: It's no longer a secret that the Lucknow Super Kings want a new captain at helm. KL Rahul's style of play and inability to dictate the game has seen him get under a lot of trouble already. The top-order batter is no longer a member of India's T20I squad too. There are some who expect Rahul to go back to his hometown franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Faf du Plessis: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis, didn't have the best of campaigns last season. Already 40 years old, Du Plessis' best days in the T20 format seem to be behind him. With the IPL 2025 auction offering teams the opportunity to rebuild their side, expect RCB to rope in a new skipper and let go of the South African.

Venkatesh Iyer: After a title-winning campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders have a big task ahead of them, in finalising the 5 or 6-member list they wish to retain ahead of the auction. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Shreyas Iyer, and Phil Salt could be the preferred options for the franchise. Venkatesh Iyer, hence, remains in a tricky spot.

Glenn Maxwell: After a poor campaign with RCB in the IPL 2024 season, Glenn Maxwell could also be on his way out. The franchise would prefer to spend INR 14.25 crore, they did on the Australian, on another player who guarantees them a better performance. For Maxwell, the hunt for a new franchise seems on.