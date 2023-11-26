The Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day has arrived, with all 10 franchises set to release the list of players they wish to retain ahead of the auction. Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya is making the biggest headlines ahead of the official announcement, with reports suggesting he is likely to leave the franchise and seal a return to Mumbai Indians. The potential switch has left the entire cricketing fraternity gobsmacked, considering Rohit Sharma is presently the captain of the Mumbai franchise and has shown no indication of leaving anytime soon.

Some top players have already been released by their franchises. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey were released by Delhi Capitals, while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have traded Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar.

Some other moves that have already been sealed include, Romario Shepherd from Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants, Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals, Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants.

Top player retention/release/trade rumours:

Shardul Thakur:The all-rounder was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 10.75cr but the franchise is reportedly keen to offload the India star ahead of the auction, feeing up much-needed space in their purse.

Prithvi Shaw: There was plenty of noise around the opening batter's future after the tumultuous season he had with Delhi Capitals last season. But, it seems like Shaw will be retained by the franchise.

Hardik Pandya:The Gujarat Titans captains seems to be on the move, and it's only a matter of time before the switch to Mumbai Indians is completed. However, whether Hardik will take up the role at MI as a skipper or a member of Rohit Sharma's army, will be interesting to see.