Punjab Kings' left-arm medium pacer Arshdeep Singh picked the first ever five-wicket haul of his career on Tuesday as he helped his side restrict Rajasthan Royals to 185 at the Dubai International Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Arshdeep picked the wickets of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi and finished with figures of 5/32 from his four overs. Arshdeep gave PBKS the breakthrough after RR got off to a flying start as he dismissed Lewis for 36. The Punjab bowler then got the crucial wicket of Livingstone for 25 just when the latter seemed to get going.

With Lomror taking over the mantle for RR with a brisk knock, Arshdeep struck again as he removed the 21-year-old for 43. He then completed his fifer by removing Sakariya and Tyagi from the last two deliveries of the innings.

Earlier, PBKS skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to send RR to bat. RR were looking comfortable on the pitch and had built early momentum courtesy of openers Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal's good start.

Jaiswal scored 49 but RR failed to end the innings with a late flourish as PBKS bowlers tightened things up in the final overs.

RR could manage just 21 runs from their final four overs. Barring four of the first five in RR's batting line-up, the rest couldn't manage to reach double figures.

Mohammed Shami too bowled an impressive spell as he finished with figures of 3/21 from his four overs. Ishan Porel and Harpreet Brar grabbed one wicket each.