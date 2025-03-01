Former England captain Nasser Hussain has thrown his support behind Harry Brook to take over as England's next white-ball captain, urging the team to make the transition “as soon as possible.” Hussain's comments come in the wake of Jos Buttler stepping down from the role following England's disappointing group-stage exit in the ICC Champions Trophy. Buttler, who succeeded Eoin Morgan in 2022, endured a tough stint as skipper, losing 22 of his 34 ODIs as permanent captain. England's struggle in white-ball cricket have been evident, with their early exit in the Champions Trophy following a group-stage elimination in the 2023 ODI World Cup and an unconvincing semi-final run in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Brook, a rising star in England's batting lineup, is viewed as the natural successor. Hussain believes that if England sees him as the future captain, they should hand him the responsibility immediately rather than delaying the decision.

“Harry Brook is the obvious candidate to take over. He did it at the end of the summer against Australia,” Hussain told Sky Sports. “With the amount of important cricket coming up for England, you have to ask whether you want to put that pressure on a young man who has an India series at home, an Ashes away, and then a T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Or do you go with a stopgap option like James Vince, Sam Billings, or Lewis Gregory—experienced domestic and franchise captains?”

Despite concerns about the workload, Hussain remains firm that England should look forward rather than opting for a short-term solution.

“I think England don't look back; they look forward. If they think Brook is the next captain, they should go to him as soon as possible so he can start learning. But obviously, the caveat is that it will put a lot on his plate.”

Hussain also weighed in on Buttler's decision to step down, acknowledging the emotional toll it takes on a captain to relinquish their position. He emphasised that Buttler now has the opportunity to focus on regaining his best form, which has suffered since he took over the leadership role.

“It's always very sad when an England captain has to step down, and you could see how emotional Jos was walking out. It's the best job in the world until you have to give it away, and that moment really hurts,” Hussain said.

“But it's the right decision. His form has declined significantly since becoming captain, especially in the last couple of years. He's England's best white-ball player, and the captaincy hasn't provided enough balance to compensate for the runs he's missing out on. Also, the results haven't gone his way—the last three world events, the 50-over and T20 World Cups, and this tournament, haven't been great. It's a combination of poor results and poor form.”

