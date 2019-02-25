 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Mumbai Indians Unveil New Jersey For IPL 2019

Updated: 25 February 2019 21:36 IST

Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2019 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24.

Watch: Mumbai Indians Unveil New Jersey For IPL 2019
Mumbai Indians unveiled a new look for IPL 2019. © Twitter

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians unveiled a new look on Sunday for the upcoming season. Mumbai Indians, who had won the the lucrative tournament in 2013, 2015 and 2017, took to Twitter to showcase their new jersey. The Mumbai outfit have maintained their Blue and Gold colours with a change in pattern. The video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter, features their captain Rohit Sharma along with other stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya.

In another video, Mumbai Indians said, "The Blue and Gold legacy continues to shine. Paltan, here's the official MI kit for #VIVOIPL 2019"."

Check out the new jersey here:

Mumbai Indians have also won the Champions League Twenty20 title twice -- 2011 and 2013.

For the upcoming season, the Mumbai franchise had retained their core group of 18 players. They also bought veteran Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga along with Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal and youngster Rasikh Dar in the auction.

The Mumbai Indians will open their campaign in IPL 2019 against Delhi Capital at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 24.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Players added: Lasith Malinga (Rs 2 crore), Yuvraj Singh (Rs 1 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 80 lakh), Barinder Sran (Rs 3.40 crore), Pankaj Jaiswal (Rs 20 lakh), Rasikh Dar (Rs 20 lakh).

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2019 campaign against Delhi Capitals
  • Mumbai Indians have also won the Champions League Twenty20 title twice
  • The Mumbai franchise had retained their core group of 18 players
Related Articles
"Aa Raha Hoon Cheeku Bhaiya": Jasprit Bumrah Throws Down The Gauntlet To Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2019
"Aa Raha Hoon Cheeku Bhaiya": Jasprit Bumrah Throws Down The Gauntlet To Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2019
Watch: Yuvraj Singh Wows Fans With Audacious Reverse Sweep Six
Watch: Yuvraj Singh Wows Fans With Audacious Reverse Sweep Six
Yuvraj Singh Smashes Quick-fire 80 Ahead Of IPL 2019
Yuvraj Singh Smashes Quick-fire 80 Ahead Of IPL 2019
Hardik Pandya Expresses Sincere Regret After BCCI
Hardik Pandya Expresses Sincere Regret After BCCI's Showcause Notice
"Don
"Don't Forget To Dare": Yuvraj Singh Shares Inspiring New Year Message. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.