Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils on February 23 unveiled their official jersey ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season that begins on March 23. The Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL. They are the only team to never have featured in an IPL final. The new look side took to Twitter to showcase their new jersey. The video posted by Delhi Capitals features young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who is seen challenging former India captain and Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni .

Check out the new jersey here.

In another video, posted by the Delhi Capitals, captain Shreyas Iyer, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw were seen donning the new jersey and revealing their excitement to take the field wearing the new jersey.

Hum hain taiyyaar!



With renewed hope and a fresh approach, our players can't wait to take the field donning the new jersey.

Having finished at the bottom of the points table in 2018, a modified Delhi Capitals squad will once again look to start from scratch. It possesses some big names in Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris to name a few.

The Delhi Capitals play Mumbai Indians in their first match on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.