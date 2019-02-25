 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell Comes To MS Dhoni's Defence For Farming Strike During 1st T20I

Updated: 25 February 2019 16:01 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

MS Dhoni knocked back eight singles in the final three overs which yielded 17 runs and just one boundary.

India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell Comes To MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni scored 29 not out off 37 deliveries as India stuttered to 126/7 in the first T20I. © AFP

MS Dhoni has found support from an unlikely source after receiving a bit of stick for farming the strike and refusing to take singles during India's innings in the opening match of the two-T20I series on Sunday. India suffered a batting collapse, losing five wickets for just 29 runs to be 109 for seven with 19 balls remaining. Dhoni watched from one end as wickets fell and took it upon himself to bring India back on track by taking strike to as many balls as possible. However, Dhoni failed to really get going and up scoring 29 not out off 37 balls at a poor strike-rate of 78.38.

Speaking in defence of Dhoni's knock, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said it was a difficult wicket to bat on.

It (farming the strike) was probably fair enough with the way the wicket was - being difficult to score for any batter, let alone a guy who is not known for his power-hitting in Chahal," Maxwell said.

In the final three overs, Dhoni refused singles on eight occasions with India scoring just 17 runs in that period. In his 37-ball knock, Dhoni had just one boundary -- a six off the bowling of pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

"MS is obviously a world-class finisher and even he was finding it hard to hit the middle of the bat."

"So, I think it was right of him to try and farm the strike. He hit a six in the last over and I think that's the sign - he hit one six and they only got seven of the over. Shows you how difficult it is. If you hold MS to one boundary in the last few overs, it's a pretty big effort," Maxwell added.

Barring a half-century from KL Rahul, no batsman could make a meaningful contribution which saw India being restricted to 126 for seven after being put into bat.

Chasing a target of 127, Australia were cruising before Jasprit Bumrah's (3/16 in 4 overs) brilliant 19th over nearly won the game for India.

However, Pat Cummins came to Australia's rescue with a 3-ball 7-run cameo that got the visitors across the line on the final ball.

Australia won by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Yuzvendra Chahal Glenn Maxwell India vs Australia, 2018/19 India vs Australia, 1st T20I Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni scored 29 not out 37 balls in the first T20I
  • His strike-rate was 2nd-lowest by an Indian in T20I innings of 35+ balls
  • Glenn Maxwell defended MS Dhoni's slow knock
Related Articles
India vs Australia 1st T20I Highlights: Australia Win Last-Ball Thriller To Take 1-0 Lead
India vs Australia 1st T20I Highlights: Australia Win Last-Ball Thriller To Take 1-0 Lead
MS Dhoni Sweats It Out In The Nets Ahead Of T20I Series Against Australia - Watch
MS Dhoni Sweats It Out In The Nets Ahead Of T20I Series Against Australia - Watch
India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Going For Wickets Best Way To Success, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Going For Wickets Best Way To Success, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
India Would Lose By Not Playing Pakistan In World Cup, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
India Would Lose By Not Playing Pakistan In World Cup, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.