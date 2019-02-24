The Indian cricket team has been in the news for off-field reasons but will have to return its focus to on-field matters with visiting Australia lying in wait to avenge their defeat at home. In the backdrop of a growing clamour to boycott Pakistan at the World Cup 2019 in England, India will clash against Australia in the first of the two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. India had registered historic ODI and Test series wins in Australia, drawing the T20I series 1-1, and will look to continue that dominance in home conditions. India boast of a brilliant record in T20Is at home against Australia. Team India have faced Australia five times at home, winning on four occassions and losing one match with one encounter (in Hyderabad on 13 October 2017) being abandoned without a ball being bowled. The seven-match tour comprising two T20Is and five ODIs will be India's last international assignment before the ICC World Cup 2019, which starts on May 30 in England and Wales. India won a historic Test and ODI series Down Under last month and Virat Kohli - back after a break to lead the side - and coach Ravi Shastri will be hoping for a repeat performance. (LIVE SCORECARD)