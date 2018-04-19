IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya Apologises To Injured Teammate Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan sustained an injury after a direct throw from his teammate Hardik Pandya hit near his right eye during their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was immediately taken off the field. The incident happened in 13th over of RCB innings when a throw from fielder Pandya bounced off the practice pitch area and hit Kishan's face, leaving the 19-year-old writhing in pain. Kishan was replaced by Aditya Tare.