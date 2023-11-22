Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, often gets talked about on social media. Her presence at some of Team India's matches in Cricket World Cup 2023 certainly excited fans. However, Sara finds herself becoming a talking point on social media due to wrong reasons too. Fans on the internet went abuzz after Sara shared a story on her Instagram account, suggesting there are some impersonating her on X (formerly Twitter). Sara also highlighted that she has come across some 'deepfake' photos of her on social media.

In a lengthy post, Sara expressed grave concern over the social media activity being done by accounts impersonating her. Of late, deepfakes have become a nuisance for people in the world of the internet, leaving not just the common people but the celebrities worried. Earlier, a 'deepfake video' of Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandana had triggered a huge social media storm.

"Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality," Sara wrote in a statement that emerged on social media.

"A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them."

"Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that's based in trust and reality," she concluded.

Sara's Instagram story has spread like wildfire on social media. Initially, Sara decided to delete her Instagram story. But, later posted it again, with some changes.