India women defeated England women in the third and final ODI at Lord's to clean sweep the series 3-0. It was the last international match for legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami but it was India's Deepti Sharma who hogged more limelight in the game. The all-rounder had run out England batter Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end during her bowling. The fall of Dean's wicket saw England being bundled out for 153 runs and India thus won the tight match by a margin of 16 runs.

Though India ended up on the winning side, the move from Deepti to run out Charlie at the non-striker's end sparked controversy. While many came in support of the player by stating that it is well within the laws of the game, others lashed out at the player and called it "unfair".

Amid ongoing debates over the mode of dismissal, former India captain Kapil Dev has suggested a new alternative for it.

Promoted

"In a situation like this, I feel instead of intense debates every time there should be a simple rule. Deprive the batsmen of their run. It should be deemed a short run. It's a better solution in my mind." wrote the World Cup-winning captain in his Instagram story.

It is worth noting that last week, the ICC had announced some new set of rules that will be effective from October 1. The list also had the concerned mode of dismissal being moved from the "unfair play" category to "run out".

Despite ICC's announcement, the opinions of people remain divided in running out the batter at the non-striker's end when he or she is out of crease before the ball being bowled.