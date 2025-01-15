Star India batter Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai from his holiday home in Alibaug on Tuesday morning. The former India captain was spotted by the paparazzi at the Gateway Of India jetty. This comes a day after his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma had returned to Mumbai from their lavish holiday home in Alibaug. As per Architectural Digest, Kohli and Anushka's holiday home is built by Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects (SAOTA) led by Phillippe Fouche.

Kohli and Anushka's holiday home was built on an 8-acre plot, which the couple had acquired for around Rs 19 crore in 2022. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the villa features a temperature-controlled pool, a bespoke kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a sprawling garden, covered parking, staff quarters, and more. The property also showcases Italian marble, pristine stones, and Turkish limestones. As per reports, Kohli invested somewhere in between Rs 10.5 crore to Rs 13 crore to construct the villa.

There have been reports of Kohli and Anushka shifting to London when the former finally decided to call it a day in cricket. As of now, the couple resides in Mumbai in a lavish home spanning 7,171 square feet, valued at Rs 34 crore. In addition, Kohli also owns an Rs 80 crore bungalow in Gurugram.

Coming back to Kohli, the star batter endured a torrid tour of Australia, managing just 190 runs across nine innings. He scored a solitary century in the second innings of the Perth Test in November. During the five-match series, Kohli's struggles against deliveries outside the off-stump was exposed once again, especially by Aussie quick Scott Boland. Boland got him out four out of eight times during their face-off.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been added to the list of probables for the last two fixtures of the Ranji Trophy by the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA). However, it is unlikely that he would participate in any of the two games.

This comes after India head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised the importance of Test players participating in domestic first-class cricket whenever possible.