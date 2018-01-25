 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu To Clash In Quarterfinals

Updated: 25 January 2018 17:39 IST

London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina, who is coming back from an ankle injury, took 37 minutes to overcome World No.20 Chinese Chen Xiaoxin 21-12 21-18.

Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu To Clash In Quarterfinals
India's Saina Nehwal reacts after her match in this file image © AFP

Shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will meet in an all-Indian quarterfinal clash after both won their respective preliminary matches at the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters, adding another chapter to their new rivalry. London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina, who is coming back from an ankle injury, took 37 minutes to overcome World No.20 Chinese Chen Xiaoxin 21-12 21-18, while Sindhu stream- rolled Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia 21-12 21-9 in a one-sided contest. Young men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too entered the quarterfinals after getting past Chinese Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng 21-17 21-16 in the second round.

Saina and Sindhu clashed twice in the international circuit so far with both winning once. At the 2014 Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold, Saina defeated Sindhu, who returned the favour at the India Open Super Series last year. London Games bronze-medallist, Saina had, however, upstaged Sindhu to clinch the women's singles title in the Senior National Badminton Championship last year.

The celebrated duo was scheduled to meet in the Premier Badminton League opener between Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers but Saina pulled out due to an ankle injury. In the domestic league, Saina and Sindhu faced each other twice. While Saina, playing for Hyderabad HotShots then, had defeated Sindhu (Awadhe Warriors) in the 2013 Indian Badminton League, Sindhu beat Saina in the PBL 2 semifinal in January, 2017.

On Thursday, Saina hardly broke a sweat in the opening game as she didn't allow the Chinese to come near her after grabbing an 8-3 lead early on. In the second game, Saina once again moved to an 11-3 lead but this time Chen narrowed it down to 17-19 before the Indian closed out the match. Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu, on the other hand, gave a lesson in badminton to Goh in a lopsided contest. She led right from the start and never allowed her opponent to recover. Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap suffered a 18-21 18-21 loss to Chong Wei Feng of Malaysia in the first round on Wednesday.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nehwal and Sindhu will meet in an all-Indian quarterfinal clash
  • Saina took 37 minutes to overcome Chinese Chen Xiaoxin 21-12 21-18
  • Sindhu stream- rolled Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia 21-12 21-9
Related Articles
All England Badminton: Saina Nehwal Faces Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu Gets Easy Opener
All England Badminton: Saina Nehwal Faces Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu Gets Easy Opener
Easy Draw For Indian Badminton Team In Commonwealth Games
Easy Draw For Indian Badminton Team In Commonwealth Games
PV Sindhu Leads India To 3-2 Win Over Hong Kong In Asia Badminton Championship
PV Sindhu Leads India To 3-2 Win Over Hong Kong In Asia Badminton Championship
India Open 2018: PV Sindhu Enters Semis As Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out
India Open 2018: PV Sindhu Enters Semis As Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out
India Open 2018: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Through To Quarters; Kidambi Srikanth Crashes Out
India Open 2018: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Through To Quarters; Kidambi Srikanth Crashes Out
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.