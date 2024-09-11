As Indian players continue their preparation for the forthcoming 2-match Test series against Bangladesh, veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showed his class with a 5-wicket haul against the ongoing County Championship Division II match against Derbyshire. Chahal produced a brilliant performance for Northamptonshire, sending a loud and clear message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar. Chahal has time and again expressed his interest in representing India in Tests but that call-up, somehow, continues to evade him.

Thanks to Chahal's 5-for, Derbyshire were bowled out for just 165 runs, 54 behind Northamptonshire's first innings score.

Alongside Chahal, Prithvi Shaw as also a part of the Northamptonshire team but his struggles with the bat seem to be continuing.

61.3 | Five for Chahal and Derbyshire all out!



Chahal bowls Morley first ball to pick up his third first-class five-wicket haul.



Derbyshire 165 all out, 54 behind our first innings score. pic.twitter.com/BW7vJHZWje — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 10, 2024

"Every cricketer has a dream of representing his/her team on the international platform. And they reach the pinnacle when they wear whites and play red-ball cricket. I have a similar dream too. I have achieved a lot in white-ball cricket, but red-ball is still on my checklist. I still have the dream of getting the tag of 'Test cricketer' next to my name. I try to give my best in domestic and Ranji games so as to fulfill this dream of mine, and I hope to get the opportunity of representing the Indian Test team soon," Chahal had said in an interview last year.

As for India's Test squad, the BCCI has already picked India's 16-member roster for the series opener, starting September 19. The squad for the second and final Test is yet to be announced.