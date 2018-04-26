 
Indian Women's Cricket Team To Hire A Bowling Coach

Updated: 26 April 2018 15:17 IST

The Indian women's cricket team will soon have a bowling coach as the BCCI is all set to invite applications for the role

Indian Women
The women's team management expressed the need of a bowling coach © Twitter

The Indian women's cricket team will soon have a bowling coach as the BCCI is all set to invite applications for the role. The players get batting inputs from head coach Tushar Arothe, former Baroda all-rounder who scored 6105 first-class runs and took 225 wickets. Biju George has been doing a decent job as fielding coach. The women's team management has expressed the need of a bowling coach. We will soon start the hunt for a suitable candidate by inviting applications, a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The applicants need not have an international background. Even Tushar has not played for India so that really is not a factor, the official said.

He added that the team for the Asia Cup will be announced later this week.

India have had a mixed run since making the World Cup final in England last July.

They beat hosts South Africa in their ICC ODI Championship-opener before being thrashed by Australia at home.

They also failed to make the final at home in the subsequent T20 tri-series involving Australia and England in March.

The Mithali Raj-led squad then made amends by beating England 2-1 in a three-match ODI series.

