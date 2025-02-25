New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on Monday thanked his support staff and well-wishers for the care after a freak on-field accident as he returned to action with a match-winning century that booked his side's passage to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. Ravindra hit 112 as New Zealand marched into the semis, taking India along with them, after his team's win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The result meant that Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan both crash out of contention for a place in the semis in the 50-over tournament of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ravindra's fourth ODI ton, on his Champions Trophy debut, sealed New Zealand's chase of 237 with 23 balls and five wickets to spare.

The left-hander missed New Zealand's opening victory over Pakistan after being hit by the ball on his forehead when fielding in a recent tri-series match against the same opponents.

"Yeah, definitely a freak accident," Ravindra told reporters on Monday. "I think things like that don't really happen too often."

He said: "I'm very grateful to have a great support crew around me in terms of Black Caps set up, coaches and doc and physio that have been able to come out of it reasonably well and I'm extremely grateful for the love and support of everyone."

Ravindra walked into bat with New Zealand in trouble at 15-2 and put on key stands including a 129-run fourth wicket partnership with Tom Latham, who hit 55.

The knock came after Michael Bracewell returned figures of 4-26 with off-spin to restrict Bangladesh to 236-9.

"It's obviously been interesting dealing with the return to play protocols and stuff," said Ravindra.

"But having the support around me has been great and being able to come here and contribute to a win for the Black Caps, an environment that I hold dearly and I enjoy so much playing for... it was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again after that weird moment."

Ravindra's latest knock re-affirmed his love for ICC events - he struck a ton on his ODI World Cup debut in 2023 and added another later in the tournament against Pakistan.

"He's doing Rachin things I guess," said skipper Mitchell Santner who was full of praise for the 25-year-old who struck 12 fours and a six.

"He loves ICC events. Looks like he never left the game. He wasn't as fluid as he'd have liked but when he gets going he's tough to stop. His partnerships were good too."

New Zealand play their final group match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

