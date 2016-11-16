 
Indian Women Complete Series Whitewash Against WI Women

Updated: 16 November 2016 19:02 IST

Indian women first struggled to 199 for six and then bundled out West Indies women for 184 in 49.1 overs.

Indian Women Complete Series Whitewash Against WI Women
The 3-0 series whitewash gave Indian women two points. © BCCI

Veda Krishnamurthy hit a strokeful fifty before left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with impressive figures of 4-34 as Indian women defeated West Indies women by 15 runs in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 series whitewash, here on Wednesday.



Sent into bat, Indian women did not have the best of starts and found it difficult to rotate the scoreboard. They were soon reduced to 52 for three in 20.5 overs.

Krishnamurthy (71) and Harmanpreet Kaur (19) then shared 51 runs quick runs for the fourth wicket to give some momentum to Indian eves' innings.

Krishnamurthy gave the much-needed boost to Indian women innings as she scored her runs off just 79 balls with the help of 10 boundaries.

Debutant Devika Vaidya remained unbeaten on 32 off 45 balls, while senior pro Jhulan Goswami made a 16-ball 18. Other notable scorers from Indian women were opener Deepti Sharma (23).

Chasing the target, West Indies women top-order made a decent start before losing the plot against Rajeshwari. The visitors were also hampered by three run outs.

Kycia Knight (55) top-scored for the visitors followed by notable contributions from Hayley Matthews (44) and wicket-keeper Merissa Aguilleira (22).

The series is part of the ICC women's championship and, thus, the 3-0 series whitewash gave Indian women two points.

Brief Scores:

Indian women: 199 for six in 50 overs (Veda Krishnamurthy 71; Chedean Nation 2/21).

West Indies women: 184 all out in 49.1 overs (Kycia Knight 55, Hayley Matthews 44; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/34).

