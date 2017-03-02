Indian Team Support Staff Unhappy With Salary Hike Offered by BCCI

The Indian team support staff is not happy with the salary hike offered to them by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)and it is believed that they have turned down the offer. The staff, which includes batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar, was earlier promised a 100 percent hike during the Anurag Thakur regime, but now they have been offered only 25 percent increment on their current salaries. The Thakur administration, during the England tour of India last year, had assured the 100 percent hike but the matter was suspended after the two were removed from the office. The offer from BCCI CEO Rahul Johri after the appointment of the Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (COA) turned out to be far below the staffers' expectations.

"It has been a case of discrimination and even the Indian team coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli felt that the support staff need a good hike," a source was quoted as saying, according to a report in Indian Express.

"The problem is that a few members of the support staff, such as Bangar, have been there for more than three years now and still they are working for the same salaries they were drawing when they joined. Later, a physio is appointed and he is being paid a similar amount as the two coaches," a source said.

India's head coach Anil Kumble, who was appointed as the head coach last year, is getting a huge amount of money from the BCCI and is said to be streets ahead of what his support staffers are earning. It is learnt that the matter will be heard again by the COA.