Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Indian Girl's Batting Skills Wows Shai Hope, Michael Vaughan

Updated: 22 April 2020 14:54 IST

Shai Hope and Michael Vaughan were impressed by the batting technique of seven-year-old Pari Sharma.

Indian Girls Batting Skills Wows Shai Hope, Michael Vaughan
The seven-year-old can be seen hitting the ball with absolute ease. © Instagram

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and West Indies batsman Shai Hope were impressed by Pari Sharma, a seven-year-old batter from India. Vaughan and Hope took to Twitter and shared Pari Sharma's batting clip in which her shots look absolutely spot on. The seven-year-old can be seen hitting the ball with absolute ease and has perfected her footwork at such a young age. Michael Vaughan, former England captain in his tweet wrote, "Have a look at this video .. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old .. Her movements are as good as they get". West Indian batsman Shai hope tweeted the same video and said, " When I grow up I want to be like Pari Sharma".

Indian all-rounder Shikha Pandey got tagged by a Twitter user by the name of Rhys Morgan in the comments section of the video and said, "@shikhashauny You need to find this player". To this, Shikha Pandey responded saying, "And take a few classes! #sogood". Shikha Pandey is an all-rounder and has been a regular in T20I's and ODI's for the country.

Cricket fans from around the world praised Pari Sharma's batting technique and her footwork.

Last year, Shafali Verma, the Indian opening batsman made her debut for the country. Soon after her debut, Shafali Verma became a household name after breaking Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record and became the youngest player to score a half-century in international cricket.

Shafali Verma was just a fifteen-year-old when she broke Sachin Tendulkar's record. Verma achieved the feat in her fifth T20I for India against West Indies. During the match, Verma smashed 73 runs off just 49 balls which helped India win the game by 84 runs later.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Michael Vaughan Shai Diego Hope Shai Hope Shikha Pandey Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Michael Vaughan and Shai Hope were impressed by Pari Sharma's batting
  • Cricket fans from around the world praised her technique and footwork
  • Shikha Pandey also took to Twitter to praise the young player
Related Articles
"Your Grass Needs A Mow": Michael Vaughan Trolls Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Wielding Video
"Your Grass Needs A Mow": Michael Vaughan Trolls Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Wielding Video
Michael Vaughan Says "Sport Is Secondary To Whats Happening" Around Us
Michael Vaughan Says "Sport Is Secondary To What's Happening" Around Us
Michael Vaughans Reply To ICCs Most Iconic Cricket Photo Tweet Leaves Fans In Splits
Michael Vaughan's Reply To ICC's Most Iconic Cricket Photo Tweet Leaves Fans In Splits
Womens T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan Reacts To "Karma" Tweets After Englands Womens T20 World Cup Exit
Women's T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan Reacts To "Karma" Tweets After England's Women's T20 World Cup Exit
"Cant Be Regarded As A Great Team...": Michael Vaughan After Indias Poor Batting Display On Day 1
"Can't Be Regarded As A Great Team...": Michael Vaughan After India's Poor Batting Display On Day 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.