Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live Updates: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat Against India In Final
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Score Updates: While the Indian side beat Thailand in a one-sided game in the semi-final, Sri Lanka inched past Pakistan by one-run in a close encounter in the final 4.
Ind W vs SL W, Asia Cup, Final Match Live: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will aim for a 7th Asia Cup title.© AFP
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Final Live: Sri Lanka Women have won the toss and opted to bat first against India Women in the final of Women's Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Saturday. While the Indian side beat Thailand in a one-sided game in the semi-final, Sri Lanka inched past Pakistan by one-run in a close encounter in the final 4. India had lost only one of their six games in the league stage and ended at the top spot in the table. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka had lost two and were at the third spot in the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of the Women's Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women straight from Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet:
Final, Women's Asia Cup T20, 2022, Oct 15, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match yet to begin
IN-W
SL-W
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field
Batsman
Bowler
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 12:37 (IST)Ind W vs SL W Final Match: Sri Lanka opt to batSri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the final of Women's Asia Cup 2022.
- 12:29 (IST)IND-W vs SL-W Live: Eyes on Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti SharmaJemimah Rodrigues has been the star performer for India in the tournament. She has scored 215 runs across five innings at an average of 71.67. Meanwhile, spinner Deepti Sharma tops the wicket-takers' chart with 13 scalps to her name across 7 matches.
- 12:12 (IST)Ind W vs SL W Final Match: India chase a record 7th titleThe most successful team in the Women's Asia Cup, India, are chasing their record 7th title. This is the eigth edition of the Asia Cup and barring the one that took place in 2018, India have won all of them. Some dominance to boast of!
- 11:22 (IST)Women's Asia Cup Final 2022: Welcome!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of 2022 Women's Asia Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka in Sylhet. You will all the match updates here. Stay connected.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs South Africa and check out Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.