India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates:Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI on Thursday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to register a series sweep against Sri Lanka by winning the third and final ODI. India had won the first two ODIs, and in the second game, the visitors chased down 174 without losing a single wicket as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were at their best. India would look to end the tour on a high and go into the Commonwealth Games with solid momentum behind them. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
Sri Lanka have won the toss and they will have a bowl first.
With the series in the bag, India will be eager to complete the whitewash! They failed to do so in the T20I series but will want to do it here. Sri Lanka on the other hand will want to end the series on a high. Can they put up a better performance? Can they give this Indian side a run for their money? We will find out soon. Welcome to our coverage! Toss in a bit…