India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates:Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI on Thursday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to register a series sweep against Sri Lanka by winning the third and final ODI. India had won the first two ODIs, and in the second game, the visitors chased down 174 without losing a single wicket as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were at their best. India would look to end the tour on a high and go into the Commonwealth Games with solid momentum behind them. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

Here are the Live Score Updates from 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Pallekele International Stadium