After winning the T20I series 2-1, the Indian women's team will now take on Sri Lanka women for a three-match ODI series, starting with the first game in Pallekele on Friday. Newly-appointed captain Harmanpreet Kaur will seek an improved performance across departments from her players. Hosts Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be keen to keep the winning momentum going after picking a conciliatory victory in the last T20I. Sri Lanka had lost the ODI series against Pakistan recently and will look to avoid a second successive series defeat.

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, July 1.

Where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match start?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match will start at 10 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match will not be broadcasted on TV in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match?

Promoted

The live of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match will be available on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)