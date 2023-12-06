India women's cricket team will be squaring off against England in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday in Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have had a successful year in the shortest format so far, winning the gold medal in the Asian Games, an away series against Bangladesh by 2-1 and also making it to the final of the triangular series in South Africa, with West Indies as the third side. On the other hand, world No. 2 England will look to overcome the disappointment of losing to Sri Lanka 1-2 at home. World No. 4 India have a poor record at home in T20Is as well as against England in general and the hosts will hope to come up with something special.

When will the India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, December 6.

Where will the India Women vs England Women, 1st T20Imatch be played?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

What time will the India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I match start?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where can I watch India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I for free?

The India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)