After stumbling to a 1-2 series defeat in the T20I series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to change their fortunes around, in the three-match ODI series, beginning Sunday at the County Ground in Hove. Veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami would bow out of international cricket after this series and she would play her last ODI on September 24 at the Lords Cricket Ground. In the ODI series, Team India would hope for all departments to click in unison. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur would have to take care of the batting side of things as they are the senior pros. Young opener Shafali Verma would also look to return to form, having performed below-par in the T20I series.

When will India vs England, 1st ODI be played?

The India vs England, 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, September 18.

Where will India vs England, 1st ODI be played?

The India vs England, 1st ODI will be played at County Ground in Hove.

What time will the India vs England, 1st ODI start?

The India vs England, 1st ODI will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England, 1st ODI be broadcast?

The India vs England, 1st ODI will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

What time will the India vs England, 1st ODI be available for streaming?

The India vs England, 1st ODI will be available for streaming on SonyLiv app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)