India Women vs Australia Women One-off Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
India vs Australia Women's One-off Test Live: India Women will be eager to tick another bold point in their bucket list heading into the one-off Test against a formidable Australia
India vs Australia Women's One-off Test Live: File image of the Indian women's cricket team© Twitter
India Women vs Australia Women One-off Test Live: After dismantling England, India Women will be eager to tick another bold point in their bucket list heading into the one-off Test against a formidable Australia in Mumbai from Thursday, a maiden win in the traditional format. India have never beaten Australia in any of their 10 Tests spanning over 46 years -- home or away -- as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would know that there could be no better opportunity to achieve that considering that they are playing on a pitch that is expected to favour the spinners. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of India Women vs Australia Women One-off Test Day 1 from Mumbai:
India vs Australia Women's Test Live
TOSS - The coin lands in favour of Alyssa Healy and Australia Women have elected to BAT first.
Just in - The news from the centre is that there are two players making their Test debut in this game. Richa Ghosh for India Women and Lauren Cheatle for Australia Women.
On the other hand, this match and the series will officially mark the start of full-time captaincy for Alyssa Healy who is no stranger to leading the side but would have big shoes to fill in the sense of replacing Meg Lanning. This Australian team return to the longer format of the game after a special victory against England Women retaining the Ashes. The class all-rounders in the squad, with three or four of their potential top seven batters being exceptional bowlers make this team a powerhouse. Will Australia Women continue their domination over the hosts? Or will the Women in Blue write their names in the history books? We will find out soo. Toss and team news in a bit.
Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be high on confidence with a massive victory under the belt against a tough English team not too long ago. The display of a complete team performance tossed with character and discipline resulted in a mammoth 347-run victory which Team India will look to carry forward into this game. India Women are yet to win a Test match against the Aussies who lead with 4 wins and 6 draws across 10 meetings. This match seems to be an ideal setting for the hosts to outperform themselves and get off the mark with the 'Win' against their names on the record books.
Hello and Welcome to the much-awaited clash of two fine cricketing nations with India Women hosting a One-off Test at the iconic Wankhade Stadium against the mighty Aussies.
... MATCH DAY ...
India Women, buoyed by their recent triumph over England, are eager to challenge Australia Women at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Noteworthy fifties from Satheesh Shubha, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Yastika Bhatia showcased their prowess, with Deepti Sharma's astounding 5-wicket haul for a mere 7 runs standing out. She ended up with nine wickets in the match and a half-century. While spinners like Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad capitalized on the pitch, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana need to provide a stronger start. With spirits high, India eyes a landmark victory against the Australians. Australia Women, historically dominant with four Test victories against India, bring a blend of experience and talent. Alyssa Healy's return and Beth Mooney's recent form bolster their batting with both getting runs under their belts in the warm-up game. A formidable middle order comprising Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and Tahlia McGrath, complemented by the unparalleled all-round abilities of Ellyse Perry, fortify their lineup. Ashleigh Gardner's dual role, Lauren Cheatle who impressed in the warm-up game too could be in line for a debut, and the pace duo of Darcie Brown and Kim Garth further strengthen their squad. Yet, the spotlight will be on spinners Alana King, Jess Jonassen , and Gardener, tasked with outshining their Indian counterparts. This contest between two cricketing powerhouses promises intense competition. The cricketing world awaits the clash with eager anticipation to witness which team emerges victorious in this thrilling encounter.