India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I, Live Updates:India women's cricket team will be squaring off against Australia in the third and final T20I on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai. The three-match series currently levelled at 1-1 and both the teams will be putting their best foot forward, in order to clinch the victory. Earlier, Deepti Sharma's all-round effort went in vain as Australia cantered to a six-wicket win against India in the second women's T20. (Live Scorecard)