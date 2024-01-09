Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live Score Updates
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I, Live Updates: India women's cricket team will be squaring off against Australia in the third and final T20I on Tuesday
INDW vs AUSW, 3rd T20I, Live: India will take on Australia© Twitter
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I, Live Updates:India women's cricket team will be squaring off against Australia in the third and final T20I on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai. The three-match series currently levelled at 1-1 and both the teams will be putting their best foot forward, in order to clinch the victory. Earlier, Deepti Sharma's all-round effort went in vain as Australia cantered to a six-wicket win against India in the second women's T20. (Live Scorecard)
Australia Women made a brilliant comeback and won the last game, not allowing the Indians to win two consecutive games. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney played a good knock at the top of the order, with Ellyse Perry finishing off the inning in style. Their bowling was also equally efficient, with almost all the bowlers among the wickets. This team doesn't look out of place even after the retirement of Meg Lanning because of the balance between the batting and bowling units. Both of these teams will give it their all to bag the series, and it promises to be an entertaining contest. Will the Women in Blue, with the home advantage, come out on top, or will the Aussies show their dominance? Time will tell. For now, stay with us as we bring you the toss and team updates shortly.
India Women have lost the momentum they gained by winning the first T20I, and they will fight hard to win this one. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are very crucial for the team, as they score valuable runs at the top of the order. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper, were also short of runs in their last game. The batting department will need to pull up their socks and replicate the performance they gave in the first T20I. The bowling unit was also short of wickets, with Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, and Pooja Vastrakar among the wicket-takers. Titas Sadhu impressed everyone with her brilliant bowling skills in the first game, but she failed to pick any wickets in the last outing. Renuka Singh has lacked wickets in this series so far, and Indian fans will hope that she steps up in this decider.
Hello and a very warm welcome, folks. We are at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai for the 3rd and final T20I between India Women and Australia Women. This is a decider match, as both teams have won one T20I each. The weather looks great, and we have an exciting cricket contest between the two amazing teams.
Australia Women lock horns with India Women one last time on this tour, with the T20I series on the line as we head to the decider at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The hosts pulled off a historic win in the one-off test, while the Aussies came back hard and handed a whitewash to the Women in Blue in the ODI series. Both teams have played some exciting cricket throughout and will look to do more of the same. India Women, after taking an early lead in the T20I series, would have hoped to wrap things up, but that was not the case. After Alyssa Healy won the coin toss and opted to bowl first, it was a real struggle with the bat for the hosts. Thanks to contributions from the lower order, India Women had something to bowl at. In reply, Australia Women started steadily, and despite a bit of a stutter in the middle phase, they got over the line with an over to spare. The Indian batters failed in the last game, and they will need to improve in that aspect. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are reliable openers who registered the highest opening partnership for India against Australia in the series opener and will look to give them a good start again. Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma make up a solid middle order for them, while Pooja Vastrakar can pack a punch down the order as well. Titas Sadhu was the star with the ball in the first game and partners with Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar to handle the pace attack, while Deepti Sharma has been a consistent performer with her accurate spin bowling. Australia Women. on the other hand, fought back like champions in the last game to level the series. Phoebe Litchfield has been a standout performer for them, while Ellyse Perry, who played her 300th international game for Australia in the second T20I, has also shown her class in both games. However, they will expect a bit more from Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Tahlia McGrath with the bat. Their bowling was much better, and that set up the game for them, with their pacers getting them breakthroughs at regular intervals while Georgia Wareham was at her usual best. Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland will be the ones to watch out for and could make a difference again in this game. The stage is set for a grandstand finish to Australia's tour of India as the two teams look to clinch the series. Whose side are you on?