India vs UAE Live Streaming U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Telecast: A place in the semi-finals is up for grabs as India take UAE in their final group game in Sharjah. After the opening day loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, the Mohamed Amaan-led India recovered from an opening day loss to arch-rivals Pakistan with the thrashing of Japan on Monday. Amaan led from the front with an unbeaten century, while KP Karthikeya and opener Ayush Mhatre made fifties to hand India (339/6) a comfortable 211-run victory over minnows Japan.

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Pant, Anurag Kawade, Kiran Chormale.

UAE U19 Squad: Yayin Rai, Aryan Saxena, Akshat Rai, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Uddish Suri, Abdulla Tarique, Mudit Agarwal (wk), Ali Asgar Shums, Rachit Ghosh, Harsh Desai, Faisur Rahman, Karan Dhiman.

When will the India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, December 04.

Where will the India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match be held?

The India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will be held at Sharjah.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)