India will clash against Thailand in the first semi-final of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Thursday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. These two teams had squared off against one another on Monday in the group stage and the match saw Thailand being bundled out 37. Harmanpreet Kaur did not play the last two games for India and it saw Smriti Mandhana leading the side. It needs to be seen whether full-time skipper Harmanpreet returns for this contest against Thailand. The second semi-final would be played on the same day between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

When will the India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final be played?

The India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final be played on Thursday, October 13.

Where will the India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final be played?

The India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final begin?

The India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final will begin at 8:30 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final?

The India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final be available for live streaming?

The India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, 1st semi-final will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.