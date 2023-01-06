Indian pacers gave a poor account of themselves in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday. Shivam Mavi (4-0-53-0), Arshdeep Singh (2-0-37-0) and Umran Malik (4-0-48-3) were guilty of delivering too many loose balls as Sri Lanka batters made merry, scoring 206/6 in 20 overs. The other aspect that really stuck out was the young pacers bowling too many no balls. Arshdeep alone bowled five no-balls - the joint most by any bowler from a Full Member side in a T20I and most by an Indian bowler. In all, seven no balls were bowled by the Indians.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming. "As a professional, you can't be doing this. We often hear that today's players say, 'things aren't in our control.' Not bowling no balls is in your control. What happens after you deliver the ball, what the batsman does, is another thing. Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control," Gavaskar said while commentating on Star Sports.

Talking about the match, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel struck blistering fifties in a stunning 91-run stand, in a losing cause as Sri Lanka tightened the screws in the nick of time to beat India by 16 runs in the second T20I and level the three-match series 1-1. Earlier, skipper Dasun Shanaka made a rear-guard unbeaten 56 off 22 balls, while wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis hit a 31-ball 52 to power Sri Lanka to an imposing 206 for 6.

India had a nightmarish start to their chase slumping to 57 for 5 before Axar (65 off 31) and Surya (51 off 36) raised hopes of an improbable win with a scintillating sixth-wicket stand. However, in the end, India could manage 190/8 in 20 overs.

