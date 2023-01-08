Suryakumar Yadav's sublime century, his third in T20Is, set up a series win for India against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday. Suryakumar hit 112* off just 51 balls as India thrashed the reigning Asian champions by 91 runs in the series-decider at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The triumph took India's unbeaten streak in T20I bilaterals at home to 11 series. Chasing a mammoth total of 229, Sri Lanka were skittled out for 137, with more than three overs to spare.

Young pacers, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, who were criticised for bowling a combined seven no balls in the second game, made a strong comeback, sharing five wickets to add a finishing touch to a perfect day for this young Indian team.

Arshdeep bagged three wickets, while Umran showcased his searing pace once again.

In the 16th over of Sri Lanka's chase, Umran cleaned up Maheesh Theekshana's off-stump with a 146 kmph thunderbolt.

Theekshana backed away as he tried to play a pull shot, but Umran's pace was too much for him as he missed the ball, which on contact, sent his off-stump cartwheeling.

India rode on Suryakumar's unbeaten 112 off 51 deliveries to post 228/5.

Suryakumar, known as a 360-degree player for his ability to play all around the ground, wrapped up his ton in 45 balls, smashing nine sixes and seven fours in the process.

India's top stars, including regular captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, will return for the three-match ODIs between the two teams, starting from Tuesday, January 10.

(With AFP Inputs)

