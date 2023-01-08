With his unbeaten third T20I century, star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav rewrote the history books during the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka and became the fastest player to reach 1,500 runs in the shortest format in terms of balls taken. Suryakumar Yadav took only 843 balls to reach this landmark in T20I cricket, the fastest among all players. He is the third-fastest to reach the 1,500-run mark in T20Is in terms of innings. The fastest batters to reach the landmark are Indian batters Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Australian veteran Aaron Finch and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who all took 39 innings to score 1,500 runs in T20Is. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan reached the milestone in 42 innings and Suryakumar did so in 43 innings.

Suryakumar Yadav is also the first-ever player to reach the landmark with a strike rate of 150 or more.

In 45 matches and 43 innings, he has scored 1,578 runs at an average of 46.41. He has three centuries and 13 half-centuries in the format, with the best individual score of 117 and a strike rate of 180.34.

Suryakumar also smashed the second-fastest century by an Indian batter in T20Is, taking just 45 balls to bring up his third century in the shortest format.

The fastest T20I century by an Indian is by skipper Rohit Sharma, who nailed a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Suryakumar now also has joint second-highest centuries in T20Is. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has four T20I centuries, a record. He is followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Maxwell of Australia and New Zealand's Colin Munro, who have three centuries each.

With this win, India has captured the three-match T20I series by 2-1.

